Mongabay offers conservation reporting fellowship

MONGABAY is accepting applications for the Y. Eva Tan Conservation Reporting Fellowship.

The program will provide opportunities for journalists to report on critical environmental issues, gain valuable training, experience and credibility that will help them advance their careers in journalism and communications.

During the six-month fellowship, fellows will work directly with the fellowship editor to produce six stories.

The program will support up to 12 fellows per year – six at Mongabay’s global English bureau and six at its Spanish-language bureau, Mongabay-Latam. Work is remote.

Aspiring environmental journalists from tropical countries are eligible for a reporting fellowship.

Eligible applicants must be from a low- to an upper-middle-income tropical country, as classified by the World Bank.

Fellows will receive a US$3,000 stipend.

The deadline for submission of the application is February 10, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.