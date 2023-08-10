23.1 C
Morland African writing scholarship seeks entries

Joshua Ovorumu
Books. Photo by Pixabay.

THE Miles Morland Foundation (MMF) is sponsoring the Morland Writing Scholarship with the intention of giving each scholar enough time to write the first draft of a completed book.

    Scholarships are available for African authors who are working on both fiction and nonfiction books.

    A stipend of GBP18,000 will be given to students who write fiction, which will be paid monthly over the course of 12 months. Scholars writing nonfiction who need more time for research may, at the foundation’s discretion, be awarded a second grant, paid over a period of up to 18 months.

    To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must submit a snippet from a piece of work of between 2,000 to 5,000 words, written in English that has been published and put up for sale.

    The deadline is September 18, 2023. Interested Individuals can apply here

