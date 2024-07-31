MTN reopens offices nationwide 24 hours after customers’ outrage

MTN Nigeria Communications (MTN) reopened operations 24 hours after a major shutdown of its offices and service centres across the states in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 30.

The nationwide shutdown operations followed customers’ reaction and attack on the telecom giant’s outlets over the barring of their SIM lines.

The ICIR reported that the South African telecoms giant announced the closure of its offices nationwide in a notification posted on its X handle on Tuesday.

At the weekend, MTN disconnected millions of subscribers whose identities did not correspond with their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

In its X handle on Wednesday, July 31, MTN announced it had reopened operations, stating that its physical shops would be open to customers from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

“Y’ello customer, please note that our shops nationwide will be open today, 31 July. Operating hours: 8.00 am-3:00 pm.

“We are also available 24/7 to support you via digital channels,” MTN said.

The ICIR observed that one of MTN’s outlets at the Ojodu-Berger area in Lagos state was opened on Wednesday.

In Abuja, checks at the MTN Kubwa office-a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) showed it was re-opened for operations with subscribers accessing the services of the workers on duty.

Following the attack on MTN outlets, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday directed the telecom companies in Nigeria to immediately restore all the telephone lines of subscribers that were blocked.

The NCC Director of Media and Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, in a statement on Monday, July 29, explained that the directive to restore the blocked telephone lines was in response to the widespread disruption and subscriber outrage caused by the blockages.

“The consumer is our priority; therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend, because of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs,” he said.