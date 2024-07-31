Protest: palliatives not solution to challenges facing Nigeria – Catholic Bishops

THE Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have declared that the federal government’s palliatives would not address the contemporary challenges facing Nigerians.

The clergy posited that if past governments in Nigeria had responded more promptly and effectively to citizens’ pains, the hunger protest scheduled for August 1 to 10 would not have been conceived.

Besides, they urged security operatives to show restraint and civility in discharging their duties during the protest to avoid violence, accidental discharges and killings, which had characterised similar demonstrations in the past.

The clergy made the call in a communique signed by their chairman, Gabriel Abegunrin, and Secretary, John Oyejola, at the end of their meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, July 30.

“Nigerians have cried out about dire hunger in the land, persistent insecurity, failed promises, dashed hopes, the outrageous cost of living and governance, and ineffectiveness of the rule of law in curbing criminality among public officials not to talk of many public officers’ ineptitude with serious national issues.

“We strongly urge the federal, state and local governments to promptly attend to the distress call of the Nigerian people and turn a new leaf by responding promptly and effectively henceforth to the problems and distress of Nigerians. As we have said in the recent past, governance by palliatives, by intimidation or by hide and seek methods cannot provide a permanent solution to the challenges faced by the country.”

The clergy called on all citizens to unite and rescue the nation. According to the group, the nation’s current situation of hunger and deprivation is not a result of economic poverty, the challenges are caused by greed, corruption lack of accountability, lawlessness, indiscipline, selfishness and poor attitude to work.

They pleaded with the protest organisers and participants not to intimidate any Nigerian who chose not to partake in the demonstration.

“The protesters should exercise restraint and not disturb or intimidate those who may choose not to participate in the exercise knowing that it is their inalienable right not to do so.

“Such people should be allowed to go about their lawful business unhindered. The organisers of the protest have therefore a responsibility to ensure all these or call off the protest.”

The Bishops reminded the governments at all levels to take urgent steps towards providing solutions to the nation’s current challenges and challenged citizens to back government initiatives aimed at raising their living standards.

“If we work together, we shall overcome. We urge all Nigerians to show their true, indomitable, sterling, character in order to salvage this nation, we have no other country,” they added.

The ICIR reported that some Nigerians have mobilised for a nationwide protest tagged #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

The citizens seek to use the opportunity to express their anger over the hardships President Bola Tinubu’s administration has inflicted on them.