35.8 C
Abuja

My expulsion from APC is fake news – Ita Enang

NewsNational News
Theophilus Adedokun
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, has described reports of his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as fake news.

The former presidential aide on Niger Delta Affairs stated this during an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, January 25.

Enang, who is laying claim to the governorship ticket of the APC in Akwa Ibom, was reported to have been expelled over anti-party activities by the leadership of the party in the state.

He said a press conference will be organised to debunk the fake news about his expulsion from the party.

Insisting that he is still a member of the APC, Enang said, “They will not intimidate me for defending myself in court, I am the legitimate governorship candidate of the APC for the 2023 general elections.

“I am the spirit, body and soul of the APC in Akwa Ibom State and nobody has suspended me or done anything that affects my status in the party and there is no judgment that gives anybody the ticket of the party. All these actions are taken against me because I have gone to court to defend myself.

“The decision was taken against me because I have taken my case to court. I am entitled by law to defend myself.”

- Advertisement -

He claimed that former governor Godwin Akpabio had conspired to take charge of the leadership of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

Enang alleged that Akpabio’s attitude has driven many people away from the APC in Akwa Ibom.

“People are leaving the APC. Why are we losing followership since Akpabio came? Why are members leaving? But I will not leave.”

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

PDP governorship candidate in Abia State is dead

ABIA State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Uche Ikonne, a professor, is dead. Ikonne's...
Media News

67 journalists killed globally in 2022 – CPJ

THE Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said 67 journalists and media workers were...
Agriculture

FG eyes $500m revenue from cashew exports

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, has revealed that the Federal...
Conflict and Security

Many feared dead as explosion rocks Niger community

MANY residents, including vigilantes, are feared dead following multiple explosions that rocked the Galkogo...
Media Opportunities

Cultural Survival seeks proposals for Indigenous Community Media Fund

CULTURAL Survival is accepting applications for the Indigenous Community Media Fund which provides opportunities...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
PDP governorship candidate in Abia State is dead

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.