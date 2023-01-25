My expulsion from APC is fake news – Ita Enang

FORMER Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, has described reports of his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as fake news.

The former presidential aide on Niger Delta Affairs stated this during an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, January 25.

Enang, who is laying claim to the governorship ticket of the APC in Akwa Ibom, was reported to have been expelled over anti-party activities by the leadership of the party in the state.

He said a press conference will be organised to debunk the fake news about his expulsion from the party.

Insisting that he is still a member of the APC, Enang said, “They will not intimidate me for defending myself in court, I am the legitimate governorship candidate of the APC for the 2023 general elections.

“I am the spirit, body and soul of the APC in Akwa Ibom State and nobody has suspended me or done anything that affects my status in the party and there is no judgment that gives anybody the ticket of the party. All these actions are taken against me because I have gone to court to defend myself.

“The decision was taken against me because I have taken my case to court. I am entitled by law to defend myself.”

He claimed that former governor Godwin Akpabio had conspired to take charge of the leadership of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

Enang alleged that Akpabio’s attitude has driven many people away from the APC in Akwa Ibom.

“People are leaving the APC. Why are we losing followership since Akpabio came? Why are members leaving? But I will not leave.”