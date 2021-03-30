My pastor told me she is a witch, woman narrates why she killed her mother in Ondo

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A WOMAN identified as Blessing Jimoh in Ondo State has narrated how she killed her mother, Ijeoma Odo after she was told by her pastor that her mother was a witch responsible for her misfortune.

Blessing, who was paraded at the state police headquarters, Akure, on Monday, confessed that she killed her mother with a cutlass.

Punch newspaper reported that the 30-year-old mother of four from Enugu state allegedly committed the crime while she and the victim were working on a farm at Ile Oluji in the Ile Oluji Oke Igbo Local Government Area of the state.

She also claimed to have committed the act because her mother was allegedly responsible for her mental illness.

“My pastor told me that my mother was a witch that she was the one behind my insanity,” she said.

“So, after appealing to her and there were no changes, I had to kill her. I cut her neck with a cutlass. It was like something was wrong with me that made me kill my mother. I am not happy with what I did.”

Speaking on the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said the suspect would soon be charged after the investigation.