N-Power: D’Banj released, says he has no business with fraud

Vincent Ufuoma
D'banj crooning to one of his songs in a radio show. Credit: Pulse
POPULAR Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, also known as D’Banj, has said said he has nothing to do with fraud following his release, on self-recognition, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday.

D’Banj had spent 72 hours in detention.

The ICIR had reported that the ICPC had detained the singer over allegations of fraud associated with the N-Power programme.

The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, to address youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development.

The ICPC said it had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal government.

Many N-Power beneficiaries had complained of non-receipt of the monthly funds, in spite of payment by the Government.

According to the lawyer of D’Banj, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the musician was innocent of the allegation of fund diversion relating to the social empowerment programme.

Shortly after release, D’Banj, in a statement, said he was only invited by the ICPC and had assisted the commission with all he knew to help it uncover the truth surrounding the controversies.

“Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth.

“I have no business with fraud. All I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people,” he said.

Vincent Ufuoma
