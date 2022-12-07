34.1 C
D’Banj: ICPC confirms arrest of musician over N-Power funds fraud

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
D'Banj
THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest and detention of popular musician D’Banj, real name Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, in connection with investigations into alleged fraud in the N-Power programme.

The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, to address issues of youth unemployment and empowerment and help increase social development.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 7, the ICPC said that in line with its mandate, it had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government.

“Many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the Government.

“About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud and have been granted administrative bail after their detention.”

ICPC said several earlier invitations to D’Banj to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured by the musician.

“Oyebanjo (D’Banj) turned himself in and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners,” the Commission added.

It added that the investigation will be all-encompassing and will be extended to other collaborators in the alleged fraud and the banks where beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.

According to the ICPC, the press release is necessary to set the records straight because of reports in the media.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the Commission prefers not to preempt its outcome and to avoid the frenzy of a media trial.”

