ICPC not under obligation to disclose details of investigations – Chairman

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
ICPC Chair Bolaji Owasanoye and SERVICOM National cordinator Nnenna Akajimeli during the meeting
CHAIRMAN of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Bolaji Owasanoye has said the Commission was not obligated to reveal matters under investigation.

Owasanoye also said the Commission is not at liberty to disclose information about the identity of a petitioner and suspects or the status of any investigative activities until the investigation is completed.

The ICPC boss disclosed these on Thursday during an advocacy visit to the Commission’s headquarters by the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) Office led by its National Coordinator Nnenna Akajimeli.

Owasanoye said when cases are received, they are investigated to ascertain which ones are to be handled by the Commission, as not all reported cases fall under the purview of the ICPC.

According to him, despite efforts to be responsive to requests for information, the ICPC was constrained by law not to disclose any piece of information regarding any case that is still under investigation to anyone.

“Section 64 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 clearly forbids the Commission to reveal any information, the identity of informers and all other circumstances relating to a matter except to a trial Judge or the defence lawyer in any civil, criminal or other proceedings,” Owasanoye said.

National Coordinator of SERVICOM Akajimeli praised the Commission for creating a SERVICOM unit, adding that she was happy at the progress the unit has made so far.

Akajimeli explained that the advocacy visit was aimed at improving the Commission’s public service delivery by building the capacity of the management through training and to demonstrate how services can be improved in practice.

She said law enforcement agencies in Nigeria could offer quality service to the public despite the delicate nature of their mandate and advocated a proactive disclosure of what customers should expect when coming to the Commission.

She urged the ICPC to continue its engagement and support to the SERVICOM team in the Commission as that would help to achieve more effective service delivery.

