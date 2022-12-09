34.3 C
Abuja

N-Power fraud: ICPC frees D’Banj on self-recognition after 72 hours in detention

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
D'banj crooning to one of his songs in a radio show. Credit: Pulse
THE Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has freed Popular Musician Oladapo Oyebanjo, also known as D’Banj, after almost 72 hours in custody.

D’banj’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, announced the development on Friday, 

He said the musician was released on self-recognition.

Olajengbesi, in a statement, said D’Banj, who the anti-graft Agency arrested on December 6, was innocent of the allegations of fund diversion trailing him relating to the social empowerment programme ‘N-Power Scheme’.

The statement partly reads, “After 72 hours of unfair detention and false allegation against Mr Daniel Oladapo (D’banj), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday afternoon released the famous singer.

“It is instructive to note that the ICPC released D’banj on self-recognition after the agency could not find anything incriminating on him.

“Nigerians must be told the truth that D’banj is clean and have no criminal or fraud record. It, however, is an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of N900 million fraud against a public figure without any evidence.

“The ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) and the entire officers of the ICPC must be deeply sad and embarrassed also that their decent organization was used for such shameful publicity against an innocent man. 

“Only a few organizations and persons stood and waited to verify the claims. This form of media trial is evil.”

The lawyer demanded that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclose the identity of the government officials D’banj allegedly collaborated with and provide details of the N-power funds reportedly traced to the musician’s account.

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who claimed to have instructed the ICPC to detain D’banj, must now be ready to explain to the world the money traced to his account and the amount,” Olajengbesi added.

Earlier on Thursday, Olajengbesi said the Singer had cooperated with the Commission during its investigation.

He added that D’banj has also demonstrated a shared zeal to help the Commission make its impassioned and honest findings on the matter, as he is interested in clearing his name.

The ICIR reported that the ICPC on Tuesday detained D’Banj over allegations of diversion of millions of N-Power funds in collaboration with some government officials. 

The singer was detained at the ICPC Headquarters, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, before his eventual release on Friday.

