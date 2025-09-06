Name change debate: Temi Otedola sets social media abuzz, drops dad’s name after wedding

TEMI Otedola, actress and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has stirred social media reactions after updating her surname to “Ajibade” across all social media. She has now adopted the last name of her husband, Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade as her display name.

The ICIR reports that Temi updated her Instagram and X handles after she and her husband marked their union in a lavish wedding in Iceland on August 9 2025, with global sophistication.

However, it is not clear whether she has officially updated her name on her legal documents. She also did not change her username/handles.

The couple had earlier hosted two other wedding ceremonies, one in Monaco on May 9, which coincided with Mr. Eazi’s late mother’s birthday, and a Yoruba traditional wedding at the Otedola family home in Dubai in July.

A feminist commentator Rachelle (@omo_kosoko) sparked waves on name change after wedding on X in August.

“To every girl who is considering getting married, you can absolutely keep your name after marriage, and I think you should. Four years married now, I have relocated, had a baby, held a joint account, travelled solo with my child and not one issue. Don’t let anyone lie to you,” she said.

Her statement drew reactions, with some challenging the sentiment, asking whether if she were married into the family of a Dangote, Adenuga, Otedola, Adeleke, or so, would you prefer to still keep your father’s name as surname, and others sharing different opinions.

However, Temi’s recent public adoption of her husband’s surname on social has, reignited a long-standing debate over whether women should take their husband’s name or retain their maiden name.

A user on X, Mohh sultan says “Feminists are in tears” under the post.

Another user, Dice asked “Just like that name changed from Otedola to Ajibade…. God is great, if you could send a copy of your book to me sir ?”

Davebanks asked “@grok was she right to adopt his surname ?”

Virgin Boy on X asked in pidgin English: “She no go drop am before ? Or were you expecting Eazi to drop his name for her?.”

The leaf Guy hilighted that, “She hasn’t changed her username to Ajibade sha, it should be @TemiAjibade instead of @TemiOtedola.”

Bobby says “Double standards are such a cliché. We’re celebrating the norms as if it wasn’t expected of her.”

Echoes of Nigeria says “She is not supposed to change her name, what is the big deal about that?”

However, Betty argued that, “Like it’s a big deal… Legally/spiritually, nothing says it’s a must for a woman to drop her surname after marriage. It’s all a personal decision and shouldn’t be forced on anyone. Congratulations to the couple”

African Echoes says “It’s a European import via colonialism and Christianity, not an indigenous Nigerian (or African) tradition. Traditionally, African women kept their family names and identities, even in marriage.”

Reacting to Otedola’s post of a photo congratulating the couple, captioned: “Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Ajibade,” a user on X Esen replied “Billionaire has endorsed the name change, y’all are there crying.”

A video of a heartfelt moment at the wedding, surfaced on social media early Saturday, showing Temi’s billionaire father, Femi Otedola, sharing words of advice with his daughter, urging her to prioritise her marriage above all else.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“You found a great guy, very great, blessed guy. He’s come from a very decent family. One thing I’ll advise you… you have to succumb to the whims and caprices of your husband. Okay? He’s your husband, he’s your boss. There’s no more dad, don’t call me up.

“One thing I like about both of you and I’ve observed is, you’re in love with each other. Truly, truly in love with each other. Temi is an entrepreneur. Tosin is an entrepreneur. So you match each other.

“You have to succumb to your husband; he’s your boss. Temi, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You found a great guy from a very decent family,” he said.

Update: The report was updated to reflect that display name is what she changed and not username/handle.