25.7 C
Abuja

Nasarawa gov, foreign investor plan Apo-Keffi light rail line to ease traffic

News
Harrison Edeh
Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says plans are underway with a foreign investor to collaborate in the construction of a light rail line from Apo in Abuja to Keffi in the state.

Sule made this known at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally held in Karu Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday November 29, 2022.

He urged residents of the state to put their faith in him, saying his administration would continue to work hard to industrialise the state via provision of critical infrastructure, investments in sectors, and boosting of the state’s internally generated revenue.

He said part of his administration’s efforts to keep developing the state, if reelected, would be the plan by the state government and a foreign investor to construct the light rail line.

The governor, who declined request to disclose the identity of the foreign investor, said that the goal of the project was to ease transport challenges faced by people of the state commuting from Nasarawa to Abuja.

“A big Chinese firm has approached us with the intention of collaborating with us to build a rail line from Apo to Keffi. By the time they finish the rail line, it will decongest the major highway from Karu to Keffi.

“All they want is for me to speak with some of the biggest investors that I had worked with for a partnership so that construction can begin by the middle of next year,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He further assured his supporters that the APC would always be law-abiding and obey court judgments on all matters.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Amotekun nabs two ritualists for attempted murder in Ekiti

TWO suspected ritualists have been apprehended for attempted murder by operatives of the Western...
Politics and Governance

Adeleke gives Oyetola’s appointees 48 hours to return ‘looted’ govt properties

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has directed former appointees of his predecessor, Isiaka Oyetola,...
News

Qatar 2022: How Senegal sealed round of 16 qualification

SENEGAL sealed their place in the World Cup's round of 16 after a 2-1...
Conflict and Security

Police arrest suspected ESN member in Katsina

THE Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of the Eastern Security...
Health

World not on track to end AIDS by 2030 – UNAIDS

THE Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has said the world is not...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAmotekun nabs two ritualists for attempted murder in Ekiti

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.