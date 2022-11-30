Nasarawa gov, foreign investor plan Apo-Keffi light rail line to ease traffic

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says plans are underway with a foreign investor to collaborate in the construction of a light rail line from Apo in Abuja to Keffi in the state.

Sule made this known at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally held in Karu Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday November 29, 2022.

He urged residents of the state to put their faith in him, saying his administration would continue to work hard to industrialise the state via provision of critical infrastructure, investments in sectors, and boosting of the state’s internally generated revenue.

He said part of his administration’s efforts to keep developing the state, if reelected, would be the plan by the state government and a foreign investor to construct the light rail line.

The governor, who declined request to disclose the identity of the foreign investor, said that the goal of the project was to ease transport challenges faced by people of the state commuting from Nasarawa to Abuja.

“A big Chinese firm has approached us with the intention of collaborating with us to build a rail line from Apo to Keffi. By the time they finish the rail line, it will decongest the major highway from Karu to Keffi.

“All they want is for me to speak with some of the biggest investors that I had worked with for a partnership so that construction can begin by the middle of next year,” he said.

He further assured his supporters that the APC would always be law-abiding and obey court judgments on all matters.