Natasha to resume legislative duties as suspension expires – Lawyer

SENATOR Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, is set to resume her duties at the National Assembly later this month following the completion of her six-month suspension.

Her lawyer, Victor Giwa, told PUNCH that the senator’s six-month suspension has expired, and though she is currently on vacation in London, she is ready to rejoin her colleagues at plenary when the Senate reconvenes on September 23.

“Actually, she’s ready to resume her term. She’s in London. Everything is in place, and the six months have expired. The only thing left is her resumption,” Giwa said.

The ICIR reported on February 20 that during a plenary, Akpoti-Uduaghan caused an uproar at the Senate when she discovered that her seat had been reassigned without prior notice.

She resisted the reassignment, arguing that it was an attempt to silence her. Her refusal led to a tense confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which led to her suspension on Thursday, May 6 for six months on Thursday, May 6, despite an interim order from a Federal High Court.

In July, there was tension at the National Assembly complex when Akpoti-Uduaghan stormed the National Assembly to resume her legislative duties amidst tight security.

The suspended lawmaker, who was denied access to the National Assembly, relied on a recent judgment delivered by Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to resume Senate proceedings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

However, in Giwa’s latest remarks, he said that the Senate leadership was not expected to obstruct her return.

“We have been told that even the leadership of the Senate is ready to welcome her. So that’s the situation at the moment. There is no obstacle at all,” he assured.

Her lawyer affirmed that with the suspension ending last Saturday, ongoing legal disputes would not prevent her from resuming her duties.

“Everything will be resolved. Even the court cases will become like an academic exercise,” Giwa noted.