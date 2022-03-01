36.1 C
Abuja

National Assembly rejects life pension for principal officers

News
Lukman ABOLADE
NASS
National Assembly Complex
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Assembly has rejected a bill seeking to grant life pension to its principal officers.

The lawmakers rejected the bill on Tuesday during the ongoing passage of constitutional amendment bills.

According to the provisions of the bill, the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives would be entitled to receive pensions for life when they leave office.

Majority of the lawmakers voted against the bill in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In the House of Representatives, 162 lawmakers voted against the bill while three abstained.

The 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) states that “Any person who has held office as President or Vice-President shall be entitled to pension for life at a rate equivalent to the annual salary of the incumbent President or Vice-President provided that such a person was not removed from office by the process of impeachment or for breach of any provisions of this Constitution.”.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the outcome of the vote, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) commended the lawmakers for development.

“Nigeria’s lawmakers have rejected the unlawful proposals to grant life pension and immunity to Senate president, speaker, and their deputies. This is a positive development for the rule of law. Public office is a public trust,” SERAP wrote.

The National Assembly also passed a bill seeking to separate the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the State from the office of the Minister of Justice, or Commissioner for Justice of the State.

According to the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Attorney-General of the Federation is also the minister of justice and will be a member of the government.

The same also applies to states where a State Commissioner of Justice is also the Attorney-General of the State.

The lawmakers said the bill was aimed at making the offices of the Attorneys-General independent.

Investigative Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

National Assembly rejects life pension for principal officers

THE National Assembly has rejected a bill seeking to grant life pension to its...
News

Buhari asks National Assembly to amend newly signed Electoral Act

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to amend the newly-signed Electoral Act...
Legislature

Constitution amendment: 10 controversial proposals

AS the National Assembly commences voting on 68 proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution...
Legislature

Reps reject bill seeking to place VAT on exclusive list

A BILL seeking to place value added tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List...
Legislature

209 Reps vote against bill seeking additional seats for women in national, states assemblies

THE House of Representatives has voted against a bill seeking to create additional seats...
Advertisement

Most Read

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

WAR: Contrasting fortunes of Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Abuja

Twelve different online scams you should know

Nigerians stranded in Ukraine can now enter Hungary and Romania visa free

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari asks National Assembly to amend newly signed Electoral Act

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.