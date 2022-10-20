National Press Foundation offers award for trade reporting

THE National Press Foundation (NPF) is accepting applications for the Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished Reporting on Trade.

The award recognises exemplary journalism that illuminates and advances the public’s understanding of international business and trade.

Print, broadcast and digital journalists worldwide can compete for a US$10,000 prize.

Journalists with work that exemplifies the highest standards of journalism and is published by a reputable news organisations can submit entries.

Works published or broadcast from September 30, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are eligible for submission.

The deadline for the submission of entries is October 28, 2022. Interested applicants can submit it here.