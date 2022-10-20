30.1 C
National Press Foundation offers award for trade reporting

Blessing Otoibhi
Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished Reporting on Trade
THE National Press Foundation (NPF) is accepting applications for the Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished Reporting on Trade.  

The award recognises exemplary journalism that illuminates and advances the public’s understanding of international business and trade. 

Print, broadcast and digital journalists worldwide can compete for a US$10,000 prize. 

Journalists with work that exemplifies the highest standards of journalism and is published by a reputable news organisations can submit entries. 

Works published or broadcast from September 30, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are eligible for submission. 

The deadline for the submission of entries is October 28, 2022. Interested applicants can submit it here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

