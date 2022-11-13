31.1 C
Abuja

Navy burns seized boat with 273 drums of petrol

Raji Olatunji
THE Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Victory, has set ablaze a seized wooden boat carrying 273 drums of petrol along the Calabar waterways.

Six suspects arrested in connection with the seized boat were handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The base operation officer of NNS Victory, Isaac Ayogu, told journalists in Calabar that the suspects were intercepted enroute Agbani oil terminal.

The suspects were arrested on October 29, according to the Ayogu.

“On the 29th of October 2022, we intercepted wooden boat carrying six suspect and about 273 drums of PMS along Agbani oil terminal, Calabar general area. The six suspects have been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency which happen to be NSCDC,” he said.

Ayogu explained that the development was in accordance with the standard procedure of the Nigerian Navy as directed by Chief of Defense Staff, Lucky Irabor, that any item arrested in connection with crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering should be destroyed and suspects, if any, handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency.

He assured Nigerians that the Navy was out to rid the maritime environment of all illegalities.

This he said was to ensure that legitimate maritime activities thrive in the country.

