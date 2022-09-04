Petrol tanker explodes, razes 10 buildings in Ogun

A FUEL tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol on Saturday fell and exploded at Olambe along Matogun road in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A statement issued by Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said 10 buildings were razed in the incident.

However, no life was lost.

“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene. This saved the community from serious incident that could have affected more people,” Farinloye said.