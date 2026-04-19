NBC directive: SERAP threatens lawsuit as Amnesty, Atiku kick

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to instruct the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw its recent directive warning broadcast stations against bias, bullying, and breaches of the broadcast code. The organisation gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw the directive, warning that it would pursue legal action if there is no response.

This move follows a formal notice issued by the NBC on April 17, where the regulator warned that anchors expressing personal opinions or intimidating guests would face sanctions as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The ICIR reported that the commission categorised such actions as Class B breaches and emphasised that editorial responsibility remains strictly with the broadcaster.

In a letter dated April 18, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged the President to direct the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, and the NBC to withdraw the notice.

SERAP described the NBC’s order as an unlawful attempt to silence independent media and restrict freedom of expression.

“The NBC’s notice represents a dangerous attempt to impose prior censorship on the media and suppress legitimate journalistic expression.”

SERAP maintained that the commission’s threat of sanctions over personal opinions undermines the role of the media in a democratic society. The organisation argued that the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law protect both the absolute right to hold opinions and the qualified right to express ideas of all kinds.

“The Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law protect both the absolute right to hold opinions and the qualified right to express ideas of all kinds.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 48 hours. If we have not heard from your government and the NBC by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel compliance,”

It also criticised Section 1.10.3 of the Broadcasting Code, which the NBC cited to restrict presenters from expressing personal views, and urged the NBC to amend sections of the Code to align with constitutional and international human rights standards.

“This amounts to prior restraint that impermissibly excludes commentary, analysis, and value judgments, the core of journalism and democratic discourse,” SERAP added.

Although the NBC’s initial warning emphasised neutrality and the prevention of hate speech, SERAP argued that the threat of sanctions for broadly defined conduct could create a “chilling effect” on journalists and broadcasters.

Amnesty International also condemned the commission’s directive, arguing that the move appears designed to pressure media houses into self-censorship, which poses a significant threat to press freedom and democratic accountability.

The organisation highlighted that the independence of editorial content is a cornerstone of a functional society, allowing the public to engage in the free exchange of ideas.

Isa Sanusi, the Executive Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, noted that the country’s broadcast media should enable people to

“freely seek, debate, receive and impart information and ideas as envisaged by the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

He urged the government to end the misuse of regulatory powers to suppress independent journalism.

Sanusi stated that “the Nigerian authorities must stop using the NBC in an unrelenting quest to silence journalists and media organisations that are crucial to ensuring an independent and diverse media space that fulfills people’s right to information.”

The group further maintained that the recent directive is both authoritarian and unconstitutional, encouraging broadcasters across the country to not waver.

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the NBC’s advisory as “yet another troubling attempt to muzzle the media and shrink the space for free expression in Nigeria.”

He expressed concern that the regulator frequently resorts to heavy-handed directives as elections approach, suggesting that such actions do more to silence dissent than to uphold ethical journalism.

Atiku emphasised that ethical standards should not be treated as seasonal tools to be weaponised during campaigns, but rather as constant obligations. He warned that the timing of these regulations signals a government more focused on controlling narratives than on permitting a transparent electoral process, affirming his support for the media platforms.