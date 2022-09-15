NCAA suspends Azman Air operations

THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Azman Air over its failure to renew its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The airline’s AOC expired in the first quarter of 2022.

The ICIR today also observed that the status of some of its scheduled flights were unknown.

Checks by The ICIR on Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, showed that Azman’s ZQ2319 flight expected to arrive from Lagos at the Kaduna International Airport for 7:45am was unaccounted for.

Similarly, the same thing happened on its Lagos-bound flight from Kaduna at 8:30am on the flight ZQ2318.

It was gathered that the NCAA gave the airline some time to renew its AOC, but it failed to do so despite the fact that the regulator gave the airline extra 30 days to meet the requirements.

The NCAA spokesperson, Sam Adurogboye, declined to comment on the matter as he directed our correspondent to another of his colleagues, saying that he was on vacation.

Nigerian carriers decline

Nigeria’s aviation capacity has now declined once more to seven scheduled carriers, from 10.

Dana Air and Aero Contractors are still grounded.

The NCAA suspended Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from the midnight of Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

According to a letter signed by the NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, the suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

The statement said the decision came as a result of an economic health audit conducted by the industry regulator and communicated to the airline’s management.

Similarly, the management of Aero Contractors announced the temporary suspension of flights from Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the same day Dana was grounded. It explained that the shutdown was due to the fact that most of its aeroplanes were undergoing maintenance. The ICIR, however, garhered that the airline hopes to renew its licence today.