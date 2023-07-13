28.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

NCAA suspends Max Air’s Boeing 737 operations over safety concerns

Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX
Max Air

Related

THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Max Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft over safety concerns.

The suspension was conveyed in a letter dated July 12, according to a report.

Specifically, the NCAA suspended Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorisation) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Limited regarding the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft.

Citing a series of incidents that raised safety concerns, the NCAA directed the airline to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in its fleet.

Some of the incidents cited by the NCAA include the “Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May 2023″.

The aviation regulator also cited “Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.”

It also raised concern over the aborted take-off of Max Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on July 11, 2023.

There was also the incident of an air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the July 11, 2023.

“The Authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of your organisation. The result of this audit must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the Operations Specifications to your organisation to further operate the aircraft type,” the NCAA said in the letter addressed to Max Air.

The ICIR, on July 10, reported that Max Air was one of the two airlines that accounted for the highest number of domestic flight delays between January and March 2023.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), had in three separate reports flagged Max Air for serious incidents, The ICIR reported.

    Reacting to the suspension on Thursday, July 13, the Executive Director of Max Air, Shehu Wada, said the airline was working to resolve the issues.

    “The fact is that there was the issue of adulterated fuel which we also noted. It was noticed by our maintenance. We now decided to give ourselves a two-day break to be able to audit ourselves, which the NCAA got the wind of.

    “That is the true story. So safety is our number one priority, and we are looking at it. Nobody will joke with the life of anybody,” Wada said in a statement.

    Ehime ALEX

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Conflict and Security

    Amnesty for bandits, terrorists has failed to achieve objectives — Army chief

    THE Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, has declared that amnesty extended by...
    News

    Sit-at-home in South-East is criminal activity — Peter Obi

    LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections Peter Obi has described...
    News

    Reps approve Tinubu’s request for N500bn to fund palliatives

    THE House of Representatives on Thursday, July 13, approved President Bola Tinubu's request to...
    News

    Ekiti APC chairman regains freedom, Police arrest suspects

    THE Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap...
    Sports

    Nigeria’s women football, basketball teams in disarray ahead major tournaments

    ALL is not well with Nigeria's senior women basketball and football teams ahead of...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Me? Called Amaechi, Fashola, names? That’s not true− Okonjo-Iweala replies ‘mischief makers’

    UNICEF, NYSC, NPC sign pact on digitalised birth registration in Nigeria

    FACT CHECK: Was the Nigeria Air logo designed by a Bahraini company? Yes

    NNPCLtd increases petrol pump price by almost 200%, document confirms deregulation

    Sudan: FG plans evacuation by road, tells Nigerian students to stay indoors

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Amnesty for bandits, terrorists has failed to achieve objectives — Army chief

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.