22.1 C
Abuja

NCC advises users on Zoom’s data breach

News
Lama Queen Godoz
Zoom Data Breach NCC
Zoom Data Breach NCC
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised zoom users to update the application directly from the company’s official website to avoid data breaches.

In a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the NCC’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) discovered bugs in the Zoom software.

The NCC-CSIRT advisory stated that the glitches found could allow hackers to bypass safety systems.

The statement read, “A remote attacker could exploit the vulnerabilities to circumvent implemented security measures and cause a denial of service on the targeted machine.

“These existing vulnerabilities are due to inaccuracy of control measures in ‘Zoom On-Premises Meeting Connector MMR before version 4.8.20220815.130.’

“Remote attackers could manoeuvre the flaws to join meetings unauthorized, be invisible to other attendees, illegitimately access audio and video feeds from meetings, and interrupt meeting sessions.”

That weak spot, the statement pointed out, could allow unaccredited users to evade the platform’s security measures on specific structures.

- Advertisement -

Zoom’s video telephony platform became popular with over 300 million daily users for virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCC had set up the CSIRT as the telecom sector’s cyber security incidence centre.

Accordingly, NCC-CSIRT focuses on telecom incidents as they may affect consumers and citizens. They also collaboratively work with Federal government established Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) to reduce future computer risks by preparing, protecting, and securing Nigerian cyberspace to forestall attacks and problems, or related events.

Vulnerabilities have been reported to Zoom, making CERT-In to recommend updating to the latest version of the software to avoid potential attacks.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Troops kill 36 terrorists, arrest two in Borno

THE Nigerian Military says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed about 36 Boko...
Tax and Taxation

FIRS warns government agencies over contracting collection of taxes to consultants

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government...
Political Parties

Obi restrained me from publishing his degree certificate – Aide

VALENTINE Obienyem, the Media Aide of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has...
Police

Police arrest Nigerian professor for assaulting orderly in Abuja

ZAINAB Duke Abiola, a Nigerian professor and a human rights activist has been arrested...
Politics and Governance

Akeredolu flays FG’s arms approval for Katsina security outfit while denying Amotekun same

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has flayed the federal government's arms approval given to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTroops kill 36 terrorists, arrest two in Borno

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.