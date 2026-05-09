NDC holds national convention in Abuja as party attracts more political heavyweights

THE NIGERIA Democratic Congress (NDC) will today hold its national convention in Abuja as the party moves to strengthen its structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s national chairman, Moses Cleopas, a former senator, described the convention as a crucial stage in the party’s efforts to position itself as a major force in the coming polls.

Speaking on Friday, May 8, Cleopas said one the major activities lined up for the convention is the inauguration of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which will oversee the administration of the party and drive its political plans for 2027.

The NEC is also expected to manage the process that will produce the party’s presidential and other candidates.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is believed to be the frontrunner for the NDC presidential ticket, while former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been touted as his possible running mate.

The convention comes at a time when the party has continued to record defections and consultations involving prominent opposition politicians seeking a formidable platform ahead of the next election cycle.

While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) currently has 31 of Nigeria’s 36 state governors and produced the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, several opposition political parties, including the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) have been embroiled in leadership crisis ahead of the imminent polls.

Obi and Kwankwaso recently defected from the ADC to the NDC following a Supreme Court judgment that put the former’s fate in the balance.

There was also an exodus of serving National Assembly members to the NDC as 20 members of the Senate and House of Representatives switched over to the party in just one week. Other political heavyweights from different parties also joined the ADC at one fell swoop.