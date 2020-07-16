NDDC officials walk out on reps panel, accuse committee chair of fraud

OFFICIALS of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by the Acting Managing Director, Kemebrandikumo Pondei have walked out on the House of Representatives Committee on NDCC over probe of N81.5billon misappropriation suspected in the Commission.

The NDDC officials on Thursday walked out on the investigating panel with claims that the chairman of the committee, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has been involved in financial infractions involving the commission.

Pondei said the NDDC would not entertain questions as long as Ojo is the Chairman of the Committee.

After refusing to adhere to the point of order by the members of the committee, Pondei and other NDDC officials who accompanied him walked out on the House Panel.

Consequently, the committee resolved to issue an arrest warrant on the officials of the NDDC to ensure they appear before the panel.

Impunity cannot be allowed to stand, says Wike

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State has ‘rescued’ a former managing director of the NDDC, Joy Nunieh, in Port Harcourt whose home was besieged by armed operatives on Thursday morning.

Nunieh was also scheduled to appear before the House Committee on NDCC in Abuja but was stopped from leaving by armed security personnel.

According to the former NDDC boss, the state governor rushed into her residence with security escorts to rescue her from armed men that besieged her home early in the morning.

The former NDDC boss is said to have been taken to the Rivers State Government House for safety

In a tweet about the incident, Wike said Impunity would not be allowed to stand in Rivers state adding that the state is ready to fight for justice.

“Impunity can not be allowed to stand, not in Rivers State. We are ready to fight for justice,” Wike wrote.