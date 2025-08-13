NDLEA arrested 40,887 drug offenders, 45 barons in 2 years – Marwa

THE Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa said the agency arrested 40,887 drug offenders and 45 barons in the past two years.

Besides, the agency seized 5.5 million kilogrammes of illicit substances within the same period.

Marwa stated this in his opening remarks at the commissioning of 46 new vehicles distributed to strategic commands and formations of the NDLEA at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 13.

He said 704.445 hectares of cannabis farms, hidden deep in forests, were also destroyed by the agency, adding that the NDLEA had equally secured the conviction of 8,682 traffickers and kingpins, and ensured their assets were forfeited to the Federal Government.

Marwa explained that 24,173 drug users were treated and rehabilitated in its 30 rehab centres across the country.

He said the new vehicles were symbolic of the continuous effort to reposition the agency as a modern, efficient, and respected organisation as well as a reflection of the sustained commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to equipping institutions that stand on the front line of the country’s national security and public health.

“To that extent, today’s event is a milestone, as NDLEA is now counted among a distinguished group of security and drug law enforcement agencies around the world that are not only visible in their operations but equally respected and making impacts”, Marwa noted.

He commended the Tinubu administration for its unwavering and strategic support for the agency.

“The procurement of these vehicles was made possible by the fiscal backing of this administration, which continues to demonstrate strong resolve in addressing the root causes of insecurity and social dislocation. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the President has prioritised national stability, institutional reform, and the safety of every Nigerian life. That trust motivates us to deliver even more,” he stated.

While explaining the importance of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking to national security, Marwa emphasised that drug abuse and trafficking were central to many security challenges in the country, fueling issues like kidnapping, armed robbery, insurgency, and cult violence.

In his address at the occasion, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, said the Tinubu government would continue to strengthen the NDLEA because of its strategic importance to the success of the country’s national security architecture.

The NSA also commended Marwa and his team for their sustained commitment, discipline and zeal in transforming the NDLEA into a result-oriented force against illicit drugs.

“This event is not just about commissioning vehicles; without the mobility to swiftly reach danger points, intercept traffickers, and move resources where they are most needed, our fight is severely constrained.

“The link between drug trafficking and insecurity is systemic. Criminal gangs thrive on drug profits, and insurgents and armed groups fund their activities with it. Countless young Nigerians fall victim to addiction, with devastating consequences for families and communities,” Ribadu stated.

He said the agency would continue to receive full support from his office.

In his remarks, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a senior advocate, commended Tinubu for making the achievements recorded by the leadership at the NDLEA in the past two years possible.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, lauded the NDLEA for its bravery and professionalism in fighting drug trafficking.

He said the new vehicles would boost the agency’s effectiveness.

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Adebowale Adedokun, who was also present at the event, commended the NDLEA for following due process in procuring the vehicles and setting an example for other agencies.

The ceremony included distributing 38 SUVs and 10 sedans to various commands and directorates, as well as promoting 15 officers to a higher rank.