THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman Mohammed Buba Marwa said there was a need for politicians and students seeking admission into higher institutions to undergo drug integrity test.

The NDLEA chairman stated this while delivering a paper titled, ‘Drug Abuse and National Security Challenge: Way Forward’ on May 26, at the fifth anniversary lecture of the Presidential Diary Magazine in Abuja.

Marwa said as elections neared, there was a need for Nigerians to elect politicians who would think straight and were not under the influence of drugs to manage their treasuries and lives.

He said that students seeking admission into higher institutions also needed to go through the tests, saying that there was a connection between drug abuse and insecurity in the country.

According to an official release, the NDLEA boss said that due to this “evidence-based connection, concerted efforts must be made towards tackling the drug scourge headlong.”

In the same event, wife of the President of Nigeria Aisha Buhari, represented by Mairo Al-Makura, enjoined Nigerians to join in the fight against drug abuse.

“My passionate commitment towards tackling the drug abuse menace prompted the inauguration of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse,” she said.

A twitter user identified as Tayo Omo Olumo said it would be difficult to scale through.

According to the NDLEA boss, “In the past 100 days, operatives of the NDLEA have carried out non-stop offensive against drug trafficking, traffickers and abusers.” The ICIR had earlier reported an instance of such operation.