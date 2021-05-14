Ndume replies southern governors, says Nigeria’s problem not open grazing

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SENATOR representing Borno South Senatorial District Ali Ndume has replied southern governors, saying that Nigeria’s problem is not open grazing but insecurity.

Ndume said this on Thursday when he featured on Channels Tv programme Politics Today to discuss the southern governors’ resolution.

Ndume said security challenges in the country were peculiar to various regions and the governors should have presented their solutions to President Muhammadu Buhari in a closed-door meeting.

READ ALSO: Southern senators back governors, say open grazing is outdated

“We have serious security challenges in this country that are different in all the geopolitical zones and I was expecting the governors to come up with the solutions that they have mentioned and discuss with the president in a closed-session as we call it in the Senate, not to come out to the media and issue a blanket statement,” Ndume said.

He argued that he was expecting the governors to come out with a solution to other problems like they decided to ban open grazing in all southern states.

He argued that the governors’ resolutions were not practical and realistic, noting that it was a ‘blanket statement.’

The Borno senator also said the governors, being the chief security officers of their states in the south, should not politicise or grandstand over the security challenges.

The ICIR had reported on Tuesday that the 15 southern governors in Nigeria have banned open grazing in their states.

The governors made the resolution following a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, over security challenges in the region.