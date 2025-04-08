Ndume to Tinubu: Your appointments violating federal character

THE SENATOR representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to adhere to the federal character principle in political appointments, warning that failure to do so could have repercussions in the future.

Ndume, who criticised President Tinubu for what he termed a failure to adhere to the federal character principle in political appointments, stressed that such actions are necessary to ensure equitable representation for all Nigerians.

The lawmaker who appeared on Arise TV’s Prime Time, late Monday, insisted that the current appointments do not comply with the federal character principle by the law, accusing the President of violating the constitutional mandate for fair representation in government appointments.

“The figures are there. It’s not that I’m just making accusations. And it’s not that I’m saying, well, the president has no right to do that kind of thing. When you look at it vis-a-vis the appointments made so far, and there are political appointments, the constitution is very clear,” he said.

Ndume referred to Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution, which stipulates that political appointments should mirror the country’s diversity.

“It is because of avoiding such infractions that the constitution clearly states that appointments, especially political appointments, should reflect the federal character, and that is not the case here.

“And all I am saying is to call the attention of Mr President to such infractions so that it can be corrected; otherwise, you know, these things can boomerang at a certain period”, Ndume stated.

Ndume, a senior member of the National Assembly, emphasised that his remarks were not intended as a personal attack on the President, but rather as part of his responsibility as a lawmaker.

“I know, as you rightly say, people look at me as somebody critical of the government. I have the right to do that in the first place. And in fact, that’s why I’m in the National Assembly in the first place.

“Collectively, we are supposed to oversight the acts of Mr President and point out some of these irregularities. That is what we swore to do. It’s not personal”, he added.

Ndume further expressed concerns that his comments might provoke attacks from individuals loyal to the President, stating, “But from tomorrow, those so-called Tinubu boys or people will start attacking Ndume. These are the facts.”

“Each one of us will stand before God, and God will ask him to account for what he is responsible for. Besides, we are all in this government. What will we tell our people? When you have these figures out, it is already viral, it is already in circulation.

“But you know what, after this interview, those attack dogs or maga-dogs will start attacking Ndume, not the message.

The ICIR reports that on March 28, President Tinubu appointed Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Board Chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Tinubu approved the appointment of Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari from Katsina State as Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council and other Nigerians as board chairmen of various federal government institutions.

The federal government’s latest pending nominations and appointments, reported on April 6, indicate that screening has begun for applicants to diplomatic posts across all 109 missions, including 11 international consulates, 22 high commissions, and 76 embassies.

Although the names of all nominees remain confidential, presidency sources reveal that the list includes a mix of career diplomats and political appointees.

According to reports, former Minister of Aviation under the Obasanjo administration, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, are among the nominees. Other names reportedly under consideration include Fola Adeola, founder of Guaranty Trust Bank.