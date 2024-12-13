NEC postpones deliberations to January as 36 govs endorse state police

THE National Economic Council (NEC) has postponed discussions on establishing state police to its next meeting in January 2025 following its endorsement by 36 state governors.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, who stated this on Thursday, December 12, said the decision followed the submission of reports by most states to the National Economic Council (NEC).

Sani revealed this while briefing the State House correspondents after the 147th NEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

According to him, the delay was necessitated by the need for a comprehensive report from the NEC secretariat and further stakeholder engagement.

“The council decided to step down the discussion until the next council meeting because we need to come up with a report from the secretariat.

“There will be further stakeholder engagement after the panel and deliberation by the members of the NEC,” Sani said. ⁣

Sani further emphasised that the move to create state police stemmed from the pressing security challenges faced across the country.

He stressed the alarming prevalence of ungoverned spaces and the inadequate number of security personnel to address the needs of all states.

According to him, existing security agencies like the police and the military lack the manpower to maintain comprehensive coverage nationwide.

“That is the reason why most of us agreed that the establishment of state police in Nigeria is the way forward to address the problem of insecurity in the country.

“So, today one of the topics of discussion at the NEC meeting is the update on the creation of the state Police.

“And I can say here that from what is available, virtually most of the states are in agreement with the establishment of state police in Nigeria,” the governor said.

The ICIR reports that the push for state police has gained more traction among governors in recent times, with most citing persistent security challenges across the country and the inadequacy of existing security structures.

The NEC had on November 21, during its 146 meeting gave Kwara, Adamawa, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a week ultimatum to submit a report on their positions.

The Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, who disclosed the NEC ultimatum to newsmen after the meeting, said 33 states had submitted their reports.

“Council was updated with the submission of the establishment of state police, and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so, and these three states are Adamawa, Kebbi and incidentally, Kwara, which is the chairman of our forum, and the FCT, are yet to submit their positions.

“The council mandated these remaining states and FCT to make their submissions within the next one week, and resolved to present a consolidated states’ position on the state police to the National Economic Council at our next meeting,” Diri said.

On Thursday, February 15, the Federal Government and 36 state governors agreed to create state police.

This was part of the outcome of a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and state governors at the Presidential Villa.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to reporters after the meeting.

He said the process was still in its early stages and would take shape after further discussions.

The ICIR reported that a bill for creating state police has scaled a second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu and 14 others, seeks to alter the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for states to establish their police forces across the country.