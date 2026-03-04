NERC: 109,556 customers metered by DisCos in December

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) operating in Nigeria metered 109,556 customers in December 2025.

In its latest report on metering, the Metering Factsheet for November and December 2025, released by the Commission on Tuesday, March 3, NERC provided a breakdown of metering progress across the country.

According to the report, the national metering rate rose to 57.27 per cent by the end of December 2025, up from 56.54 per cent in November 2025.

It showed that 109,556 new customers were metered in December 2025, compared to 88,592 recorded in November 2025.

The NERC report said Ikeja, Eko, and Abuja DisCos continued to lead with the highest metering rates, all maintaining levels above 76 per cent.

The breakdown revealed that the total metered customers as of December 2025 were 6,966,584 out of 12,163,412 active customers.

Recall that the Federal Government said it was perfecting plans to deliver 2.5 million prepaid meters and distribution transformer meters to bridge the identified metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), the Federal Government said it provided ₦700 billion to deliver 2.5 million prepaid meters and distribution transformer meters, with the procurement process ongoing with 42 Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMA) to supply and install 750,000 meters within 15 months.

The ICIR reported that DisCos metered 106,822 customers in October 2025, achieving a 56.07 per cent national metering rate within the period.

The NERC’s factsheet supports transparency and keeps customers informed on the metering progress shaping Nigeria’s electricity market.

The latest report also showed that the number of active electricity customers increased from 12,030,315 million recorded in September 2025, to 12,071,018 million in October 2025.