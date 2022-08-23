New law bans use of foreign models, voice-over artists in Nigerian adverts

THE Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has initiated a new law to ban the use of foreign models and voice-over artists in the Nigerian advertising media space.

The ban, to take effect from October 1, 2022, was disclosed to the media by the Director General of ARCON, Olalekan Fadolapo.

“From October 1, all advertisements, advertising and marketing communication materials are to make use of only Nigerian models and voice-over artists”.

ARCON said the new development was part of the Federal Government’s policy of developing local talent and promoting inclusive economic growth in the Nigerian advertising industry.

Fadolapo explained that ongoing advertisements and campaigns that made use of foreign models and voice-over artists are permitted to run out of their terms.

He, however, noted that subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel of ARCON.

Fadolao said the new law was established to accommodate innovations in the advertising industry since 1988 when the former APCON Act was promulgated.

- Advertisement -

According to the law, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, ARCON is to ensure the preservation of Nigerian local content and the use of indigenous skills as an important element in advertising marketing communication services in Nigeria.

Organisations giving awards to corporates or individuals are mandated to write to ARCON to establish basis and process of arriving at the awards.

Also, any organisation using unlicensed agency for its advertising purposes will be prosecuted.

The new law provides a regulatory framework for the Nigerian advertising and marketing communication industry and all matters related to it.

It also establishes an independent regulatory authority to strengthen the advertising industry in Nigeria.

The council shall consist a chairman, Director General, one representative from ministry, and one representative each from sectoral groups such as NUC, NBTE, BON, NPAN, OAAN, ADVAN and MIPAN, EXMAN.

It also includes five representatives from Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and head of legal unit of the council.

- Advertisement -

There will be an establishment of Advertising Offences Tribunal to adjudicate offences created under the new law or code of advertising practice.

Fadolapo said the Tribunal is equal to a High Court and any appeal against the judgment of the tribunal will be directed to the Appeal Court.

Speaking on capacity to execute the functions of the new law, Fadolapo said the Council has established 17 new offices bringing to a total of 32 offices nationwide.

“We have positioned for the job ahead”, he said.