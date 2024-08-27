NFF appoints new coach for Super Eagles

THE Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that it had reached an agreement with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the head coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team, the Super Eagles.
Labbadia becomes the Super Eagles’ 37th coach – since 1949 – and the 23rd foreign coach hired by Nigeria for the team.
The NFF in a statement, Tuesday morning, quoted its general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi as saying, “The NFF executive committee has approved the recommendation of its technical and development sub-committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the head coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect.”
He takes over from Finidi George who resigned in June after the team’s poor run of games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin.
Labbadi’s immediate challenge is to take charge of the three-time African champions for two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic (Saturday 7th September in Uyo) and Rwanda (Tuesday, 10th September in Kigali), with four other matches to conclude the qualifying race following in October and November, said the NFF.
Born in Darmstadt, Germany on 8th February 1966, Labbadia won two caps for Die Mannschaft in his playing career that took him through clubs such as home-town team Darmstadt 98, Hamburger SV, FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, Armenia Bielefeld and Karlsruher SC.
He triumphed in the German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as a player in 1994. He coached famous names Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuttgart this decade, and previously, VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen, among others, and holds a UEFA Pro License.
He is the sixth German, after Karl-Heinz Marotzke (who had two stints between 1970 and 1974), Gottlieb Göller (1981), Manfred Höner (1988-1989), Berti Vogts (2007-2008) and Gernot Rohr (2016-2021) to lead the Super Eagles. Höner led the Eagles to the runner-up position at the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations, while Rohr qualified and led Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.
List of Super Eagles coaches in history
- John Finch (England) – 1949
- Daniel Anyiam (Nigeria) – 1954-1956; 1964-1965
- Les Courtier (England) – 1956-1960
- Moshe Beit Halevi (Israel) – 1960-1961
- George Vardar (Hungary) – 1961-1963
- Joey Blackwell (England) – 1963 – 1964
- József Ember (Hungary) – 1965-1968
- Sabino Barinaga (Spain) – 1968-1969
- Peter ‘Eto’ Amaechina (Nigeria) – 1969-1970
- Karl-Heinz Marotzke (Germany) – 1970-1971; 1974
- Jorge Penna (Brazil) – 1972-1973
- Jelisavčić ‘Father Tiko’ Tihomir (Yugoslavia) – 1974-1978
- Otto Glória (Brazil) – 1979-1982
- Gottlieb Göller (Germany) – 1981
- Adegboye Onigbinde (Nigeria) – 1983-1984; 2002
- Chris Udemezue (Nigeria) – 1984-1986
- Patrick Ekeji (Nigeria) – 1985
- Paul Hamilton (Nigeria) – 1987; 1989
- Manfred Höner (Germany) – 1988-1989
- Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands) – 1989-1994
- Amodu Shaibu (Nigeria) – 1994-1995; 1996-1997; 2001-2002; 2008-2010
- Johannes Bonfrere (Netherlands) – 1995-1996; 1999-2001
- Philippe Troussier (France) – 1997
- Monday Sinclair (Nigeria) – 1997-1998
- Bora Milutinović (Yugoslavia) – 1998
- Thijs Libregts (Netherlands) – 1999
- Christian Chukwu (Nigeria) – 2002-2005
- Augustine Eguavoen (Nigeria) – 2005-2007; 2010; 2022
- Berti Vogts (Germany) – 2007-2008
- Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden) – 2010
- Samson Siasia (Nigeria) – 2010-2011; 2016
- Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) – 2011-2014; 2015
- Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria) – 2015-2016
- Gernot Rohr (Germany) – 2016-2021
- José Peseiro (Portugal) – 2022-2024
- Finidi George (Nigeria) – 2024
- Bruno Labbadia (Germany) – 2024
