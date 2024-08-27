NFF appoints new coach for Super Eagles

Labbadia becomes the Super Eagles’ 37th coach – since 1949 – and the 23rd foreign coach hired by Nigeria for the team.

The NFF in a statement, Tuesday morning, quoted its general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi as saying, “The NFF executive committee has approved the recommendation of its technical and development sub-committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the head coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect.”