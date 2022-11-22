Nigeria, Canada to strengthen bilateral relations

NIGERIA and Canada are to strengthen bilateral relations towards improving collaboration on trade and education, as well as dialogue on global energy transition issues and climate change.

The decision to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries was the highlight of a meeting between Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, in Ottawa, Canada.

Speaking on the need to meet the net zero emissions target, Osinbajo noted that although the notion that gas ought to be adopted as a transition fuel had garnered traction at the COP27 Conference in Egypt, it is yet to be widely acknowledged in the West.

“We believe we must use our gas as transition fuel. We have huge gas reserves. We would like to continue to use our gas during the transition,” he said.

Osinbajo further explained that the Federal Government’s Energy Transition Plan is focused on renewable energy, including the ongoing Solar Power Naija Programme which was launched under the Economic Sustainability Plan.

Also speaking, the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke of the importance of bilateral relations between the Canadian government and African countries, including Nigeria.

She stressed that the Canadian government would be ready to dialogue with Nigeria on the use of natural gas energy.