33.5 C
Abuja

Nigeria, Canada to strengthen bilateral relations

NewsNational News
Theophilus Adedokun
ViCe President Yemi Osinbajo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIA and Canada are to strengthen bilateral relations towards improving collaboration on trade and education, as well as dialogue on global energy transition issues and climate change.

The decision to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries was the highlight of a meeting between Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, in Ottawa, Canada.

Speaking on the need to meet the net zero emissions target, Osinbajo noted that although the notion that gas ought to be adopted as a transition fuel had garnered traction at the COP27 Conference in Egypt, it is yet to be widely acknowledged in the West.

“We believe we must use our gas as transition fuel. We have huge gas reserves. We would like to continue to use our gas during the transition,” he said.

Osinbajo further explained that the Federal Government’s Energy Transition Plan is focused on renewable energy, including the ongoing Solar Power Naija Programme which was launched under the Economic Sustainability Plan.

Also speaking, the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke of the importance of bilateral relations between the Canadian government and African countries, including Nigeria.

She stressed that the Canadian government would be ready to dialogue with Nigeria on the use of natural gas energy.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Naira Redesign: Abuja Chamber seeks extension of deadline

THE Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has appealed to the Central Bank...
Elections

Court orders INEC to resume voter registration

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission...
National News

FG to relax more COVID-19 restrictions

THE Federal Government is to relax more COVID-19 restrictions across the country. The National Coordinator...
Legislature

Controversy trails appointment of new Clerk of National Assembly

CONTROVERSY is trailing the appointment of Magaji Tambuwal as the acting Clerk of the...
News

Qatar 2022: Analysing Hannibal Mejbri’s prospects for Tunisia against Denmark

HANNIBAL Mejbri has the opportunity to set the stage alight when Tunisia face off...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleControversy trails appointment of new Clerk of National Assembly
Next articleFG to relax more COVID-19 restrictions

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.