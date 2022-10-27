22.1 C
Abuja

Terror alert: Canada, Australia warn against travel to Abuja

Conflict and SecurityNews
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

CANADIAN and Australian governments have issued security warnings over heightened possibilities of terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

In an updated travel advisory on Wednesday, the Canadian government advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria.

“Avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria, including in Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings,” the warning read.

Australia also warned its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria over likely terror attacks.

“The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria. If, despite our advice, you undertake travel within Nigeria, research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing,” the advisory read.

The warnings come after the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) issued security alerts over likely terror attacks in Abuja.

Residents were warned to avoid crowded areas, government-owned buildings, tourist centres and places of western interest.

- Advertisement -

Following the alerts, Nigeria’s Department of State Service (DSS) urged Abuja residents to remain calm while taking necessary security precautions. The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, also ordered security beef up in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states.

However, the US ordered the evacuation of its non-essential staff from Nigeria on Tuesday.

Security concerns have heightened in the FCT in recent times over the activities of terrorists and bandits.

On July 5, there was an attack on the Kuje Medium Correctional Facility in the FCT, during which at least 60 terrorists were freed.

Members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a video released subsequently.

The FCT also shut down schools in July due to heightened fears of terror attacks.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Assessing the implementation of BHCPF, MSS in 12 focal states

SAIDU Aisha, 35, almost lost her son in 2020 when the infant was running...
News

CBN to redesign N200, N500, N1,000 new notes, takes effect December 15

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its move to redesign the N200,...
Political Parties

Metuh resigns from PDP, quits partisan politics

FORMER National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has resigned...
Crime

EFCC secures conviction of four internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of four internet...
INEC

Bayelsa, Ebonyi top as INEC records 2.7m invalid registration

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released details of total registrations recorded during...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAssessing the implementation of BHCPF, MSS in 12 focal states

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.