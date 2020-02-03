Nigeria is drifting towards anarchy – Archbishop Martins mourns killing of teenage seminarian

FOLLOWING the killing of an 18-year-old seminarian, Michael Nnadi by bandits, Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins has stated that the persistent killings in the nation indicate that Nigeria is ‘drifting towards anarchy’.

The archbishop in a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Anthony Godonu, lamented the passing of the young seminarian, Nnadi, who was kidnapped alongside four others in Kaduna, but was later killed, while the others were released.

Archbishop Martins noted the rise in insurgency and the inability of the federal government to arrest the situation, describing it as a symbol of failure in the current security arrangement of the state.

The archbishop warned that the constant killings of Nigerians should not go unchecked and a mass arrest of the perpetrators should be carried out in the nearest future.

“This appalling situation must come to an end. We cannot just fold our arms and allow these monstrous activities to continue to thrive. The consequences of the dastardly acts on the psyche of Nigerians can only be imagined. The Federal Government must act now before things get out of hand,” the statement read in part.

Warning that the situation could make people start taking laws into their hands, Martins urged the president to look into security architecture and fix it.

The archbishop also commented on the Amotekun initiative, which was first welcomed with controversy.

According to Martins, there was ‘needless furore raised by some elements with questionable motives’ against the security outfit proposed by the south-west governors to protect people.

“The Governors of the South-West started a security outfit (Amotekun) to support the present arrangement on ground and there was needless furore raised by some elements with questionable motives. Perhaps now that the same demands are being made by Governors of the South East, the matter would be taken more seriously,” he said.

Recall that chairman of the South-east governors’ forum, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, recently disclosed the establishment of joint security outfit for the Southeastern region.

In a statement, he said preparations is ongoing to ensure the security outfit for Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Imo states, gets up and running as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, group of Christian and Muslim leaders comprising of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Catholic have scored Buhari’s government low on security, saying all is not well with Nigeria.

The group unanimously said President Buhari no longer has an excuse in ensuring the protection of lives and properties in the country.