Nigeria records first coronavirus death, deceased is former MD PPMC

Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus. The victim, was 67-year-old Suleiman Achimugu, former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).



Achimugu’s death was announced on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), stating that he returned home from the UK after a medical treatment.

The NCDC noted that the deceased had underlying medical conditions, including; multiple myeloma and diabetes and was also undergoing chemotherapy.

According to family sources, The former MD of PPMC returned from UK two weeks ago, but started exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Achimugu passed on at 2am on Monday after suffering complications triggered by the virus.

His family members reportedly contacted the NCDC over the development and it was gathered that officials from the centre came to the house and took his blood sample.

“As of yesterday afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results,” a family source said. “It turned out positive.”

“They picked him up and rushed him to specialist hospital, Gwagwalada. He died at 2am this morning.”

According to sources, his family members are currently under quarantine in their house.

They further disclosed that the NCDC will handle the burial..

At the moment, Nigeria has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus, with six states including Lagos, FCT, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti and Edo having confirmed cases.

Globally, the virus has infected over 341,000 persons and killed over 14,000 people according to John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.