Nigeria@63: FCT residents urge Tinubu to fulfil ‘renewed hope’ promises  

RESIDENTS of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his campaign promises as Nigeria commemorated its 63rd independence anniversary on Sunday, October 1.

They shared their delight and disappointment regarding the President’s reforms, including fuel subsidy removal, which has compounded citizens’ hardship.

Residents interviewed by The ICIR acknowledged that the country was making gradual progress and said change takes time. However, others anticipated that the President would begin delivering on his promises immediately.

Speaking with The ICIR, a resident, Ali Attahiru, stated that as the nation marked its 63rd independence anniversary, its founding fathers’ goals remained unmet compared to other countries. He highlighted various sectors that required attention for the nation’s development.

“We are battling with insecurity, especially in the country’s North. We also face hardship and unemployment.

“What are we going to celebrate when we have all these issues? Things are getting hard, and they are getting worse than before. My message to Nigerians is that we should look for a way out of our problems because every problem has a solution, and the government should look for a way out of our problems”, he said.

Another resident, Lizzy Oziri, told this organisation that Nigeria could succeed if every citizen agreed to do what was right. She said while they waited for the leaders to initiate change, each individual had a part to contribute to the nation’s growth.

“I know we can get it right in this country if we can all join hands to do the right thing. It means Nigeria can be a better place. Some individuals already feel people in authority are the problem, but to some extent, everyone has a part to play in making Nigeria a better place.

“But mostly, as a nation, I think we have a serious problem with people in power. We have a problem with the process that gets people to power. It is a faulty process”, she stated.

Similarly, a resident, Daniel Kolofo, said there was nothing to celebrate. He knocked the Tinubu government for performing below expectations since assuming office.

I’ve not seen any achievement in this government for now, and I’m not against the government, but the truth must be told. You’re removing subsidy and giving money to governors that will embezzle it when the masses are suffering. People are suffering and cannot move from one place to another.

“Youths are hungry, and it’s causing a lot of atrocities in the country. If you say the removal of subsidy is an achievement, the disadvantages are more than the advantages.”

Other residents shared their views, with some expressing hope for a brighter Nigeria in a few years, while others said it could take the nation several decades to prosper if it continues with its current crops of leaders.