Nigerian among three Africans selected for Obama Foundation Scholars Program

Two other Africans from Malawi and the Kingdom of Eswatini were also selected.

University of Chicago Paul Alivisatos said the programme was a powerful complement to the intellectual skills displayed by the students.

“Our students are eager to help address some of the world’s greatest challenges, and this programme provides a vital pathway for them to realize that aspiration, “he said.

Reacting to the announcement made on September 7, Keana twetted: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’m joining the 2021 class of #ObamaScholars at @Columbia.”

The programme brings together an interdisciplinary group of promising young scholars from among students in their final year of study in a master’s programme at the University’s Booth School of Business, Harris School of Public Policy, or Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice.

It is designed to inspire, empower, and connect them with the tools they need to make their efforts more effective and impactful across their global communities.

“The Scholars will supplement their rigorous UChicago studies with innovative co-curricular programming, engage with partners on the South Side of Chicago, and apply those experiences in communities in Chicago and across the globe,” Alivisatos explained.

Keana is the founder and team lead of Almajiri Child Rights Initiative, an advocacy group for the social inclusion and right to education of vulnerable children by promoting sustainable development and accountable governance.

