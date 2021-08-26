28.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian Army confirm Boko Haram attack in Yobe

Vincent Ufuoma

THE Nigerian Army have confirmed the attack on Babangida town in Yobe State by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Director of Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the insurgents were, however, repelled by troops attached to Sector 2 Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai.

“The criminals made futile effort to infiltrate the town but were met with a fierce counter-attack from the vigilant troops, forcing them to retreat in disarray,” he said.

“Further exploitation by the troops is still ongoing.”

He stated that during the counter-attack, the troops captured one gun truck, one Dushka anti-aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles, and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from the fleeing terrorists.

“The dogged troops have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for their vigilance and swiftness in countering the attack.

“He also encouraged them to remain focused and avoid any form of distraction from the terrorists, who are desperate to make face-saving moves, having suffered enormous depletion in their ranks,” said Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general

He assured the people of Yobe and the North East that the army were determined to rout Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists completely from their hideouts.

The Army spokesman also urged them not to relent in supporting troops with actionable information that would enhance the speedy execution of ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

