Attack on NDA may be politically motivated to embarrass Buhari -Presidency

Senior Presidential Spokesperson Garba Shehu said during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday’s night.

Despite deadly attacks by the terrorists in various parts of the country, especially in the Jos where 37 people were killed on Tuesday in retaliation for 25 Fulanis killed last week , the presidential spokesperson claimed the attack came at a time when ‘major successes’ were recorded by the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Shehu expressed the president’s displeasure with the attack and called on the military to investigate it thoroughly.

“The president has denounced it. He is not happy about it. It is now left for the military authorities to thoroughly investigate this and bring out what happened,” he said

“So many scenarios are being painted, though. Could this be truly a criminal attempt to violate the sanctity of that military institution? Was this an opportunistic crime? Is it political? Does somebody want to embarrass the government by doing this?

“We are coming from major successes. Look at how Boko Haram is unravelling in the north. They have surrendered, and all of the victories have been recorded even in the North-West — these bandits are being taken out in large numbers.

“So, in a climate — political climate — in which people seek to make political capital out of this unfortunate incident, you don’t rule in anything, you don’t rule out anything.”

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina yesterday, Buhari said that although the incident was regrettable, it would boost the morale of the nation’s armed forces to end criminality in the country.

Nigerians and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have knocked the president over the attack, which claimed the lives of top military officers.

In a statement, PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said that the attack was an indication that the nation’s security had totally failed under Buhari.