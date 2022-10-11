29.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian Navy destroys illegal oil bunkering vessel

News
Lama Queen Godoz
Source: Popular Science
Source: Popular Science
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Navy has destroyed an illegal oil bunkering vessel arrested with stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta creeks on Monday.

Members of the Tantita Security Services, who carried out the arrest, were present at the scene, alongside NNPC officials and representatives of the Delta State government, while the military set the vessel ablaze on Warri River at about 3pm on Monday.

The Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) is a private security outfit owned by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

A tweet by the group chief executive officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, confirmed that the vessel was arrested and set ablaze.

According to reports, the vessel was seized last Thursday near Escravos in the Warri South West local government area.

The vessel, with registration number L85 B9.50, was apprehended with five compartments of about 600 to 650 cubic meters of illegally lifted crude oil.

- Advertisement -

On board the vessel was a seven-man crew currently being detained and interrogated by military operatives investigating the trespass.

The men will be handed over to the police after investigation.

The watercraft’s captain, Temple Manasseh, told newsmen that while they were caught in the act by private security operatives, armed militants had hijacked and exploited them.

“I was arrested in Escravos by Tompolo boys, but the alleged stolen crude oil was not loaded by me. My vessel was hijacked by some boys who forced the loaded crude into my ship.

“I don’t know the hijackers at all. But when Tompolo security operatives stormed the scene, they all ran away and abandoned their loading operation, which had lasted about two and a half hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the marine intelligence consultant for Tantita Security Services Limited, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, said that intelligence gathering with close monitoring via the satellite aided the arrest.

Kyari had said during a recent clampdown that a four-kilometre illegal oil connection line from Forcados Terminal into the sea was detected.

- Advertisement -

He added that the operation, which had been ongoing for nine years, was exporting about 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.

He mentioned that Nigeria had been battling oil theft for over 22 years.

“In the course of the clampdown within the last six weeks, 395 illegal refineries have been deactivated, 274 reservoirs destroyed, 1,561 metal tanks destroyed, 49 trucks seized.

“The most striking of all is the four-kilometre illegal oil connection line from Forcados Terminal into the sea which had been in operation undetected for nine solid years,” he said.”

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Rivers governorship candidate slams Wike for banning rallies in public schools

THE Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)  governorship candidate in Rivers State, Leyii Kwanee, has slammed...
Human Rights

Imo government reacts after ICIR report on detention of IBC staff

FOLLOWING a report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) on the...
Education

We hope to call off strike soon -ASUU

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed optimism that it may soon...
Environment

[IN-DEPTH] Bauchi communities groan over snakebites as multi-million naira clinic rots away

By Rauf Oyewole, Bauchi • Lack Of Anti-venom, Poor Treatment, Others Bane Of Facility Rabiatu Adamu,...
News

Fear of global recession, as IMF predicts $4trn loss by 2026

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed fears of another global recession in 2023. The...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleRivers governorship candidate slams Wike for banning rallies in public schools

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.