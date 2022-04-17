Nigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets

— 1 min read

THE Nigerian Police Force has purchased additional 15 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 55 lorries, five water tankers and two coaster buses to aid security operations.

A statement signed by the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quoted the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as saying that the development would aid strategic deployment of tactical squads to tackle insecurity across the country, especially in the conflict-affected areas.

Baba reiterated his commitment to continually providing the necessary welfare and safer environment for police operatives at the forefront in crisis areas.

He added that logistics and other necessary assets would be made available for the ongoing serial operations being executed by the police at strategic locations in the country.

He also directed the Police Airwing to step up its platforms and logistics to provide air support to the ground troops whenever they are on operation in the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

The police boss pointed out that heavily armed tactical squads had been deployed for various operations, and urged citizens of the country not to panic as the policemen had been warned to be professional in their conduct.

The IGP reiterated his commitment to fighting criminal elements bent on distrusting peace and harmony in the country.