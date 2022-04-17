26.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Nigerian Police Force has purchased additional 15 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 55 lorries, five water tankers and two coaster buses to aid security operations.

A statement signed by the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quoted the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as saying that the development would aid strategic deployment of tactical squads to tackle insecurity across the country, especially in the conflict-affected areas. 

Baba reiterated his commitment to continually providing the necessary welfare and safer environment for police operatives at the forefront in crisis areas.

He added that logistics and other necessary assets would be made available for the ongoing serial operations being executed by the police at strategic locations in the country. 

He also directed the Police Airwing to step up its platforms and logistics to provide air support to the ground troops whenever they are on operation in the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. 

The police boss pointed out that heavily armed tactical squads had been deployed for various operations, and urged citizens of the country not to panic as the policemen had been warned to be professional in their conduct.

The IGP reiterated his commitment to fighting criminal elements bent on distrusting peace and harmony in the country.

- Advertisement -

 

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023 aspirations: Ganduje orders political appointees to resign

  Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has directed all political appointees interested in...
Crime

NDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at various airports, arrests five alleged traffickers

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted cocaine consignments at...
Crime

Police arrest alleged drug dealer with 250 parcels of Indian hemp in Kano

The Kano State police command has arrested a 33-year-old alleged drug dealer, Victor Agbo,...
News

2023 aspirations: Gombe Gov directs political appointees to resign

THE Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has ordered political appointees and other public servants...
News

Under Buhari, every aspect of life has broken down – Kukah

THE Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has said all aspects of life...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Buhari should extend state pardon to all thieves in Nigerian prisons – Falana

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Factchecking Kperogi: Does VP Osinbajo pursue agenda to fill Buhari govt with RCCG pastors?

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023 aspirations: Ganduje orders political appointees to resign

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.