Nigerian professor, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Prof. Marinus Iwuchukwu IISource:wpxi.com/
A Nigerian Associate Professor of Theology at the Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States (US) Marinus Iwuchukwu, and a woman identified as Charce Dunn have died in what police described as a murder-suicide.

Their bodies were found in their home along Thorncrest Drive, Wilkins Township, Pittsburg Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 17, after an alleged “domestic disturbance” around 10:00 am.

According to the Allegheny County Police, neighbours called officers to check on the well-being of a couple inside their home. The police said it received information that the male occupant had been stabbed while the female occupant had a gun on her.

The SWAT team made entry into the home and found the 59-year-old man identified as Iwuchukwu and the 50-year-old woman dead. Both of them appeared to have sustained lacerations, and the woman sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

According to the police, the incident is being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide.

Reacting to the development, Duquesne Catholic University, where Iwuchukwu worked as an associate professor of theology until his death, commiserated with the family and friends of the late don.

“This is a tragedy for all involved and our thoughts and prayers are with Professor Iwuchukwu’s colleagues, students, friends, and loved ones,” the university’s spokesman Gabriel Welsch said in a statement.

The late Professor specialized in interreligious dialogue, inclusive religious pluralism, and media and religion.

Prior to coming to Duquesne University, he was a lecturer in Kano State where he taught undergraduate courses in world religions and culture, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, and dialogue among religions.

At the time of his death, he was also serving as the chair of the theology department and the Consortium for Christian-Muslim Dialogue.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

