Lawyer accuses Police of intimidation, seeks N20m damages

A Plateau-based lawyer John Maton has accused the State Police Command of harassment and intimidation over his views on politics and security.

He has therefore sued the Police for N20 million in damages.

In a chat with The ICIR on Wednesday, January 18, Maton said he was forcefully taken to the B-Division by police officers and accused of stealing cars.

“On Saturday, 18th June 2022, I was forcibly “invited” to the B-Division by persons purporting to be police officers, who drove off with me in a tinted, silver Mercedes-Benz.

“They claimed it was because I was suspected of stealing cars.

“They threatened to handcuff, beat me up, and drag me to the station when I told them since an invitation is not an arrest, and no stolen vehicle is in my possession.”

Maton claimed he was illegally defamed and arrested by SARS officers of the Nigerian Police without a warrant and for made-up crimes.

“This has led to many speculations as to their being sent by the government or some senior official to intimidate me for my anti – Buhari/Lalong/APC stance, my petition against the genocide of Christians and Indigenes of Plateau State, which got over 95,000 signatures, my campaign for Indigene and Minority rights protection; and my campaign against the Fulani invasion of Bokkos LGA and other parts of Plateau State,” Maton said.

He accused the Plateau State Police Command of still maintaining the banned State Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

He also claimed he was arrested without a warrant, detained without his consent, harassed and intimidated.

“This is why I am asking the court for a declaration that the arrest is illegal and a violation of my rights, an order directing the Police and three others to pay Twenty million naira (N20,000,000) in damages and an order directing the Police and three others to deliver a written apology and publish same in two national dailies, all the cost incurred.”

He said the lawsuit has his name, but the issue is more significant than his being a lawyer.

“This suit is simply my friends and I standing up to a system that is too corrupt,” he said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alfred Alabo, in a chat with The ICIR, claimed he is unaware of the development.

“I am not aware of such a matter. I cannot comment on what I don’t know about. Such a matter has not been brought to my attention,” Alabo said.

He added that he could only comment on issues directed to him by the State Police Commissioner.