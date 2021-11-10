Nigerian troops eliminate 4 ISWAP terrorists in Mafa

— 1 min read

THE Nigerian troops have killed four SWAP terrorists at Ngwom community in Mafa Local Government Area, of Borno state on Tuesday evening.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had sneaked into town driving six gun trucks through a cattle crossing point within Mafa axis at about 6:50 pm.

The mission of the insurgents was unclear, a military source said.

According to the source, the troops from the 195 Battalion Operation Hadin Kai in Jere were mobilised after receiving an alert on the movement of terrorists in the town.

“The troops from a Taskforce Battalion in Jere engaged the terrorists in the gun battle and eliminated some of them.

“As of now, we have counted four corpses of the invaders as we are still pursuing them and following the track of blood in the bush.

“After our clearance operation on their escape routes, by tomorrow morning may detailed updates can be provided,” the source concluded.

The army authorities is yet to confirm the attack.