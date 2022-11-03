34.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian woman promoted to rank of General in US Army

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Amanda Azubuike receiving her first star from Gen. James Rainey. IISource:Twitter@CG_ArmyROTC
A WOMAN of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azubuike, has been promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier General of the United States (US) Army.

She was decorated with the new rank at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

Born in London, United Kingdom (UK), to Nigerian parents, Azubuike joined the US Army in 1994 and became an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.

In a tweet, Commanding General of the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Antonio V. Munera, a Major General wrote: “Congratulations to USACC’s newly promoted @dcg_armyrotc, Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike! Today, she received her 1st star from Gen. James Rainey, @armyfutures, during a ceremony with family, friends, & fellow community leaders”.

Also, commenting on her leadership qualities, Rainey, the US Army Futures Command Commander, said Azubuike “makes everyone around her better”.

After her aviation career, which spanned 11 years, she continued her career in the Army as a public affairs and relations officer.

Azubuike, a former Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Fort Lauderdale Area, and the Director of Public Affairs, Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington, currently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command and previously served as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

She was also a Communications Consultant for the National Football League Players Association and a Public Relations staff for the NFL franchise, the Washington Redskins.

Apart from her Army qualifications, Gen. Azubuike has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the University of Central Arkansas, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, and a Master of Professional Studies, Public Relations/Corporate Communications from Georgetown University.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

