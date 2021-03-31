Nigerian, 1,279 others bag Americans Best Physicians award

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A Nigerian-born medical doctor living in the United States Iyalla Elvis Peterside has been named among recipients of the America’s Best Physicians 2021 award, based on evidence of superior training, experience, continuing education and commitment to excellence.

Peterside, an attending neonatologist in the Division of Neonatology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, was among 1,280 physicians recognised by the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com.

He is a professor of Pediatrics and Neonatalogy at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and has expertise in neonatal apnea, neonatal brain injury, neonatal extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, neonatal surgery, nosocomial infections and ventilation of the neonate.

Until recently, he was medical director at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital where he worked for over 20 years. He was the president of the Philadelphia Perinatal Society.

Peterside graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1985 and has practised medicine in four continents of Africa, Europe, Asia and North America.

In 2012, a healthcare research and information company Castle Connolly founded in 1991 to help guide consumers to America’s top doctors and top hospitals, named Oluyemi Badero among the top interventional cardiologists in the United States.

Interventional Cardiology is deemed a rarefied specialty in medical practice, and fewer African-Americans and blacks are qualified in that field.

Reports say there are over 4,000 Nigerian doctors, excluding other health workers, practising in the US.