Nigerians abroad can now return with expired passports – Immigration

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
NIGERIANS abroad can now return to the country with expired passports.

This follows the approval of the boarding and entrance of Nigerians abroad into the country with expired passports by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This was disclosed in a memo signed by the Special Assistant to the Comptroller General (Foreign Desk), DCI BM Lawal, for the Comptroller-General of the Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, and addressed to all heads of missions, immigration attachés, airports comptrollers and airlines.

According to the memo, all airlines are to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports to board without any hindrance.

The memo reads, “I am directed to respectfully present the compliments of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service and notify all relevant authorities that the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved that Nigerians returning home can be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passports.

“Consequently, all Airlines are requested to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports to board without any hindrance.

“In addition, all Nigerian Diplomatic Missions abroad are kindly requested to circulate this information to airlines operators and border authorities of host countries for their necessary action.

“While forwarding the above for your information, please accept the assurances of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service.”

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service to allow Nigerians in the Diaspora to return home with their expired international passports.

The directive followed complaints by some Nigerians abroad, who cried out that Nigerian Immigration officials in the United States and airlines prevented them from returning to Nigeria because of expired Nigerian passports.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

