Nigerians kick as Katsina government plans to release 70 suspected bandits

THE Katsina State Government has come under attack following its plan to facilitate the release of 70 suspected bandits currently facing trial.

The government said the move was part of ongoing peace deal with armed groups across the state.

A letter issued by the government on January 2, marked ‘SECRET’, and reportedly addressed to the Chief Judge of the state, requested the intervention of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) on the facilitation of the release of suspected bandits in custody.

The document was said to have cited Section 371(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Katsina, 2021, and described the action as one of the conditions for sustaining peace accords signed between frontline Local Government Areas and armed groups in the state.

It noted that while some suspects had been arraigned at the Federal High Court, others remained in detention, awaiting trial at magistrate courts, with an additional list of about 22 inmates facing trial at High Court also submitted for consideration.

The directive has sparked widespread outrage from legal practitioners, civil society organisations, families of victims of banditry, and other citizens, who argue that releasing individuals accused of serious crimes undermined the rule of law and denied justice to victims. Critics contend that such actions could embolden criminal networks rather than deter them.

Analysts and security observers warned that agreement between bandits and government could undermine the sacrifices of security forces, many of whom have lost their lives battling bandits and terrorists.

There are growing concerns that releasing suspects who could be linked to deadly raids and kidnappings may reward criminality rather than dismantle it, particularly as banditry continues to claim lives and disrupt livelihoods across Nigeria.

Abdullahi Kofar Sauri of the Network for Justice described the plan as “a dangerous precedent,” urging the government to consider compensation and justice for victims’ families rather than freeing suspects.

Security expert Yahuza Getso similarly warned that the move “lacks sincerity” and could weaken community trust in state security strategies

Defending the policy, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, in an interview with DCL Hausa, said the move was essential to consolidating community-driven peace agreements with “repentant bandits” in several LGAs.

Muazu likened the process to prisoner exchanges in wartime, citing examples such as Nigeria’s civil war and past negotiations involving Boko Haram, arguing that such approaches were not unprecedented in conflicts.

He stated that peace deals agreed between communities and armed groups had brought relative calm to several areas, including Safana, Kurfi, Sabuwa, Faskari, Danmusa, Bakori, Musawa, Matazu, and Dutsinma, where abductees were freed and violence has subsided.

Muazu said the initiative was part of broader reconciliation efforts that had already yielded results, noting that the initiative had led to the release of nearly 1,000 abducted persons across multiple LGAs.

He said the releases stemmed from structured negotiations involving the communities. He argued that the decision was taken in accordance with global best practices.

He concurred that banditry remained a crime under Nigerian law but maintained that the peace process driven by affected communities had prioritised hostage release and stability over prolonged detention and punishment for bandits.

As debate intensifies across social and traditional media, some legal experts say the matter could soon be subject to judicial review, with stakeholders pushing for clarity on whether due process was followed and whether public safety is being jeopardised in the name of peace.

Reacting to the development, the Crusader on X wrote, “Things like this are the reasons I am considering to go on voluntary retirement from the military. You want to release people who have killed so many innocent people, raped both single and married women, making children to be orphans etc.”

Willie shared his thoughts on the matter thus, “Katsina really said let’s try peace by any means necessary. I just hope this is not one of those episodes where you release people today and start chasing them again next week. Nigeria’s storyline is getting too unpredictable.”

M.O. E also gave his opinion, “This is quite unfortunate. How can the state government make deals with these terrorists? Why demoralise members of our armed forces for political gain? This shows how many state governments sabotage the fight against terrorism. They sacrifice the security of their state to get cheap political capital.”

Chris Aspirwealth wrote “The irony of our ‘justice’ system: bandits who terrorised communities are getting ‘rehabilitated’ and released, while those peacefully seeking self-determination are handed life sentences. It’s not justice if it’s selective; it’s just state-sponsored intimidation.”

The ICIR reports that similar decisions by the Nigerian government have failed, as the bandits and terrorists who enjoyed similar freedom soon returned to the trenches.