Nigerians must question tax spending – Oyedele

AS the debate on tax reform bills rages on, the Chairman Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Reform, Taiwo Oyedele, said Nigerians must hold public officials to account on how they spend tax payers money.

Oyedele, who spoke on Tuesday, December 10, at the 2024 National Tax Conference organised by the Tax Justice and Governance Platform, said such questions should put political officeholders on their toes on judicious tax spending.

The event has the theme; “Economics Stabilisation for Equity: Ensuring Fairness and Fiscal Reforms.”

Oyedele stressed that tax payments are mostly not beneficial to the people, despite concerns over the rising cost of governance.

We have a situation whereby some state governors build Airports that are not viable, yet have poor health and primary education facilities in their states. All these must stop,” Oyedele said while encouraging public advocacy on tax usage.

He added,”Nigerians must explore all the avenues of engaging with the government on fiscal prudence. A situation whereby some citizens destroy government’s facilities during protest rather than engaging government constructively.

Other speakers at the event, want the government to reconsider the tax bill and give wider room for consultation.

“A lot of businesses are closing down, we cannot float the exchange rate and also remove subsidy as well as implement tax reform bill. This is too much on businesses and many of them are at the receiving end of the reform,” a tax expert, Angela Ajala told the ICIR on the sideline at the event.

In his earlier remarks at the event, the executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, said there are some controversial areas in the bill while he urged the national assembly to consult widely on the bill.

“Tax has taken a deep sit in Nigeria’s national discourse. Nigerians are expecting the national assembly to do justice to areas of concerns and ensure rebuilding of trust and confidence of the people.

He added, ” Tax bill controversies must discourage north versus south sentiments. The government must also pay attention to areas that have human right violations.”

He stressed that the government needs to address clarification on what constitutes non essential items in the bill, give updates on the current tax status and explain clearly administrative framework for the implementation.

Recall, that on September 3, the President submitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration, based on recommendations from the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms, led by Taiwo Oyedele, to review existing tax laws.

The bills include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, aimed at providing a fiscal framework for taxation in the country, and the Tax Administration Bill, which seeks to offer a clear and concise legal framework for all taxes, reducing disputes.

The other bills are the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, which proposes to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and establish the Nigeria Revenue Service, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, which would create a tax tribunal and tax ombudsman.

The bills, the ICIR reported which have now passed a second reading at the House of Representatives have faced stiff resistance from political heavyweights, mostly in Nigeria’s northern region