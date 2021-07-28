We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NIGERIANS are now under the mercy of non-state actors in the form of bandits and terrorists, the United Kingdom Parliament has said.

This was expressed by the members of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the Parliament, such as Caroline Cox, Rowan Williams, and David Alton, in a protest letter to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday

Others who expressed the same sentiment were: Mervyn Thomas and Ayo Adedoyin.

The letter noted that non-state actors now unleashed attacks on individuals and communities unchallenged.

Citing the shooting down of the Nigerian Air Force fighter jet by bandits, they expressed worry that the country was now under the control of non-state actors unleashing terror at will, particularly in the North-East and North-West.

“An intense gunfire from bandits caused an aircraft returning to base from a mission on the Zamfara-Kaduna border to crash,” part of the letter stated.

“We fear that Nigerian citizens are now at the mercy of non-state actors who have been allowed to evolve and now have the capacity to shoot down a fighter jet, as has recently occurred in Kaduna.

“These non-state actors are currently unleashing terror at will, particularly in the North-East and North-West.”

This coming days after the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah told the United States Congress Commission during a virtual address that Nigeria’s insecurity was compounded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s nepotism and indecisiveness to deal with and bring perpetrators to book.

He noted that Buhari’s administration had failed to address the insecurity which formed the core of his electioneering campaign in 2015.